Heat's Dwyane Wade: Ruled out Wednesday
Wade (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Wade did not attend shootaround in the morning, and the symptoms of his illness appear to have lingered enough to keep the veteran on the sideline. With Wade out, minute may open up for Wayne Ellington, who has been out of the rotation, but Dion Waiter may absorb some of those minutes as well with the shooting guard making his season debut Wednesday.
More News
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...