Wade (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Wade did not attend shootaround in the morning, and the symptoms of his illness appear to have lingered enough to keep the veteran on the sideline. With Wade out, minute may open up for Wayne Ellington, who has been out of the rotation, but Dion Waiter may absorb some of those minutes as well with the shooting guard making his season debut Wednesday.