Wade (hamstring) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Both Wade and Hassan Whiteside (hip) are going to remain out, with Wednesday marking Wade's second consecutive game on the sidelines. The Heat haven't provide any sort of updated timetable for Wade, so he'll continue to be updated on a game-to-game basis, with his next shot to play coming on Friday agains the Lakers.