Wade (rest) indicated after Wednesday's exhibition win over the Pelicans that he plans on playing in Friday's preseason finale against the Hawks, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Wade got the night off for rest Wednesday against the Pelicans, as the Heat were looking to give their veteran some extra time off before the start of the regular season next week. That said, it sounds like Wade is planning on playing Friday in what should be the team's final tune-up game. Look for him to be available in his typical bench capacity, but it will still be worth it to monitor Wade's status up until game day to make sure he's in the lineup.