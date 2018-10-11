Heat's Dwyane Wade: Says he'll play in preseason finale
Wade (rest) indicated after Wednesday's exhibition win over the Pelicans that he plans on playing in Friday's preseason finale against the Hawks, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Wade got the night off for rest Wednesday against the Pelicans, as the Heat were looking to give their veteran some extra time off before the start of the regular season next week. That said, it sounds like Wade is planning on playing Friday in what should be the team's final tune-up game. Look for him to be available in his typical bench capacity, but it will still be worth it to monitor Wade's status up until game day to make sure he's in the lineup.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.