Wade tallied 11 points (4-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 104-91 loss to the 76ers.

Wade returning to Miami was one of the feel-good stories to come out of the season but sadly it ended with a loss on Tuesday. Wade has made solid contributions to the team since arriving mid-season and could probably go around for another season if he so chooses. That choice, however, remains clouded in mystery at this point and could be for some time yet. He is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and whether he plays on or not, his legacy in Miami is second to none.