Heat's Dwyane Wade: Scores 13 in loss
Wade scored 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes Wednesday against the Clippers.
Wade had another solid scoring outing, and is now averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game in his last three contests. The future hall-of-famer is fantasy-relevant once more after posting career-low numbers a year ago. Wade's increased his assist numbers as the season's wore on and is averaging a career-best 1.3 threes per game. While his statistics are modest, they are strong enough for him to be in consideration for a roster spot in standard formats.
