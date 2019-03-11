Heat's Dwyane Wade: Scores 15 points in loss
Wade finished with 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists, three steals and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Raptors.
Wade was able to put up a modest line in a losing effort Sunday. The future hall-of-famer has played a surprisingly large role in his 15th NBA season, surpassing his averages in minutes, points, assists and threes from a year ago. In 55 contests this season, Wade's averaging 14.2 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 threes in 25.7 minutes.
