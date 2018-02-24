Heat's Dwyane Wade: Scores 16 points in loss
Wade collected 16 points (7-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 124-123 loss to New Orleans.
Wade hit a step-back jumper with 20 seconds left in overtime to give the Heat a one-point lead. Unfortunately, he could not repeat the shot in the dying seconds as the Heat fell to the Pelicans. Wade has slotted in nicely with his former club but continues to come off the bench. His production has not been stellar by any means, but he appears to have taken some of the shine off of Wayne Ellington, who can now safely be dropped in all but the deeper leagues. Wade himself is more of a 14 team option, with very limited upside.
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...