Wade collected 16 points (7-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 124-123 loss to New Orleans.

Wade hit a step-back jumper with 20 seconds left in overtime to give the Heat a one-point lead. Unfortunately, he could not repeat the shot in the dying seconds as the Heat fell to the Pelicans. Wade has slotted in nicely with his former club but continues to come off the bench. His production has not been stellar by any means, but he appears to have taken some of the shine off of Wayne Ellington, who can now safely be dropped in all but the deeper leagues. Wade himself is more of a 14 team option, with very limited upside.