Wade produced 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 93-75 win over the Hornets.

Wade had been listed as doubtful after hurting his hip in Friday's game against the Bucks. However, he ultimately gave it a go in this important matchup against a Hornets team that's competing closely with Miami for one of the final playoff spots. Wade continues to shoot his shots and show that he still has it here in his final season, and he's likely to stay in attack mode across the final 13 games of 2018-19.