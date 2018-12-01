Wade posted 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 26 minutes Friday against the Pelicans.

Wade scored 18 points for the second time in a row, and has 81 points over his past four games. The veteran has averaged a consistent 25 minutes per game this year although his contributions have come-and-gone, as he has scored more than 18 in eight games and 10 or less in six. In addition, Wade is contributing just 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 threes while shooting 46.9 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from and a paltry 64.3 percent from the line on the season. Although he doesn't contribute much beyond scoring, Wade is having a decent year and may be worth a look if you are willing to bear with his inconsistencies.