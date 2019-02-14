Heat's Dwyane Wade: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's win
Wade went for 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 win over the Mavericks.
Wade played through an illness to deliver an impressive and efficient scoring performance in a much-needed victory. The 37-year-old veteran has scored 20 points or more three times across the last six games and eight times through 46 appearances this season. After taking part in his final All-Star game this coming weekend, Wade will look to keep things rolling in Miami's next matchup (Feb. 21 versus the 76ers).
