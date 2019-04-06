Wade recorded 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 111-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Wade has amassed at least 20 points in four of the last 10 games. Moreover, with Josh Richardson (groin) sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, Wade will likely be relied on very heavily as the Heat try to avoid missing the playoffs in this his final year.