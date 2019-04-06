Heat's Dwyane Wade: Scores 24 points in Friday's loss
Wade recorded 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 111-109 loss to the Timberwolves.
Wade has amassed at least 20 points in four of the last 10 games. Moreover, with Josh Richardson (groin) sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, Wade will likely be relied on very heavily as the Heat try to avoid missing the playoffs in this his final year.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...