Wade scored 25 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes during Thursday's 131-113 loss to the Lakers.

Wade was effective for the second straight game, leading the team in scoring despite playing primarily with the second unit. After scoring in double-figures just twice in his first five games since returning to Miami, he's exploded for 52 total points on 62 percent shooting over the last two contests. Tyler Johnson (quadriceps) left Tuesday's game early and sat out Thursday, so Wade could continue to shoulder a heavier burden until the former returns.