Wade finished with 27 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three steals, one rebound, one assist, and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 102-101 win over the 76ers.

Wade delivered a throwback performance for the ages, coming up with the clutch bucket from the top of the key with just over five seconds remaining. His scoring total was a season high, and Wade appears to be settling into his role as the Heat's sixth man.