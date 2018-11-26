Heat's Dwyane Wade: Scores season-high 35 points
Wade went for 35 points (13-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists, five rebounds, and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 125-115 loss to the Raptors.
Wade delivered a throwback performance, pouring in a season high scoring total, albeit in yet another loss. He has reached double figures in scoring in seven of 12 appearances, and this was his third showing with four threes. While coach Erik Spoelstra would ideally want to save Wade for the playoffs, he may have to turn to his veteran more here in the regular season, as the team has built themselves a bit of a hole in the standings. As a result, expect Spoelstra to consider throwing a few extra minutes Wade's way, especially if he continues to perform at such a high level.
