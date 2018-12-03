Wade had 15 points (4-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 victory over Utah.

Wade hit a pair of free throws with just seconds remaining on the clock to seal a come from behind victory over the Jazz. Wade has now scored in double-digits in five consecutive games while also adding a combined 25 assists over the same period. The Heat are still missing a number of backcourt players and Wade is benefitting with some additional playing time. He is worth a look in standard formats while the minutes are there but just be prepared for some poor shooting and a drop-off which could be coming once the Heat start getting some players back.