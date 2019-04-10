Heat's Dwyane Wade: Shines in final home game
Wade scored a game-high 30 points (10-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 122-99 win over the 76ers.
Despite the victory, the Heat were eliminated from the postseason when the Pistons won in Memphis. That didn't take away from the festive atmosphere for the final home game of Wade's career, and the future Hall of Famer gave the Miami crowd one last thrill with a vintage performance. He's going out on a high note, averaging 21.8 points, 4.8 assists, 4.2 boards and 2,2 three-pointers through five games in April.
More News
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...