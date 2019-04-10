Wade scored a game-high 30 points (10-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 122-99 win over the 76ers.

Despite the victory, the Heat were eliminated from the postseason when the Pistons won in Memphis. That didn't take away from the festive atmosphere for the final home game of Wade's career, and the future Hall of Famer gave the Miami crowd one last thrill with a vintage performance. He's going out on a high note, averaging 21.8 points, 4.8 assists, 4.2 boards and 2,2 three-pointers through five games in April.