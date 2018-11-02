Heat's Dwyane Wade: Sidelined with headache
Wade did not participate in Friday's practice due to a headache, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
There looks to be very little concern surrounding Wade's absence Friday, as the shooting guard is expected to be around for shootaround Saturday morning. It would be very surprising if Wade didn't suit up for Saturday's game in Atlanta.
