Heat's Dwyane Wade: Sitting out vs. Indiana
Wade (personal) will remain out for Friday's game against Indiana, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As anticipated, Wade will remain out for a seventh straight game following the birth of his child. Wade hasn't specified when he'll rejoin the team, but Sunday's home matchup against LeBron James and the Lakers looks like a strong possibility.
