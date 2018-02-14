Play

Wade recorded 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 #pt, 2-2 FT). 11 rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 115-112 loss to the Raptors.

Wade still has some gas left in the tank and rejoining the Heat seems to have boosted his reserves. He put up a rare rebound-based double-double on Tuesday and provided some much-needed depth from the bench in a narrow loss. There isn't enough of a sample size to see how Wade will fare in his Miami homecoming, but it's likely that he'll experience the same kind of fluctuation that he experienced in Cleveland.

