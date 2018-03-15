Wade (hamstring) is out for Friday's contest against the Lakers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Wade will miss a third straight contest Friday as he continues to nurse a left hamstring strain. In his stead during Wednesday's overtime loss to the Kings, Wayne Ellington was a key beneficiary, taking 19 shots in 36 minutes and posting 22 points, two assists, one rebound and one steal.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories