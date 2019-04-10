Heat's Dwyane Wade: To see fewer minutes than Tuesday
Wade will play fewer minutes Wednesday against the Nets than he did during his final home game Tuesday against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
In what will be the final game of his career, Wade is unlikely to crack 30 minutes. His lasting effort will be the 30 points he scored during Tuesday's home victory over the 76ers.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...