Heat's Dwyane Wade: Undecided on future
Wade said Sunday that he has yet to decide if he wants to continue playing during the 2018-19 season, Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports reports.
Wade, who will become a free agent in July, said that if he does return for a 16th NBA season, he would like to return to Miami, where he finished the 2017-18 campaign following a February trade from Cleveland. While suiting up for 67 games between the two teams, Wade made only three starts and averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 22.9 minutes per contests, all of which were the lowest or second-lowest marks of his career. If he elects to keep playing during the upcoming season with the Heat or another franchise, the 36-year-old would almost certainly have to settle for a full-time bench role, with his playing time potentially plunging even further.
