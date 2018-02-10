Wade tallied three points (1-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 22 minutes in Friday's 91-85 win over the Bucks.

Wade's homecoming fizzled a bit once he actually got on the floor, but the return to South Florida should nevertheless be a positive for his fantasy prospects. The multi-time All-Star should see an ample role in the Heat's backcourt rotation, with a starting job that affords him about 30 minutes per night on average likely in the cards. Wade was serviceable off the bench in Cleveland this season, and he demonstrated he was still capable of solid production while holding down a first-unit role last season with the Bulls. His next chance to see expanded opportunity will come when Miami faces the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.