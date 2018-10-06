Heat's Dwyane Wade: Unproductive Friday
Wade had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), and one steal in 15 minutes during Friday's 121-114 preseason loss to Washington.
Wade played just 15 minutes Friday, failing to do much during his time on the floor. In what will be his final season in the NBA, Wade is likely to see a reduced role. 20 minutes per night is likely going to be about his limit which will see him well out of the standard league discussion. He will almost certainly have games where he is able to produce some Wade of old but owners should not get too excited about these.
