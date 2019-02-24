Heat's Dwyane Wade: Well-rounded line in loss
Wade finished with 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block over 25 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Pistons on Saturday.
The Dwyane Wade farewell tour continues as the former Finals MVP and three-time champ continues to post vintage performances in 2018-2019. His numbers haven't been eye-popping, but Wade has been a viable fantasy asset in his final season in the NBA.
