Heat's Dwyane Wade: Will be available
Wade will be available Thursday against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
There was some question as to whether Wade would be available on the second night of a back-to-back, but the 36-year-old clarified that he will play Thursday after logging 26 minutes Wednesday against Orlando. While Wade's minutes will likely be monitored, the Heat may need him with Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, and Wayne Ellington all sidelined.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...