Wade will be available Thursday against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

There was some question as to whether Wade would be available on the second night of a back-to-back, but the 36-year-old clarified that he will play Thursday after logging 26 minutes Wednesday against Orlando. While Wade's minutes will likely be monitored, the Heat may need him with Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, and Wayne Ellington all sidelined.