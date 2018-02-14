Heat's Dwyane Wade: Will play on back-to-back
Wade will be available Wednesday against the Sixers, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
While Wade played 21 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Raptors, coach Erik Spoelstra said he has "no plans" to hold Wade out of back-to-backs at this time. As a result, expect the veteran to again be available off the bench one night after putting up 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
