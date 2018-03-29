Heat's Dwyane Wade: Will play Thursday vs. Bulls
Wade (migraine) will play in Thursday's matchup with the Bulls, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Wade sat out the Heat's morning shootaround with a migraine, but as expected, will be available off the bench in his typical capacity. Considering the team will essentially be at full strength, Wade will likely see minutes in the low-20s at best, which caps his overall upside as fantasy option.
