Wade (migraine) will play in Thursday's matchup with the Bulls, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Wade sat out the Heat's morning shootaround with a migraine, but as expected, will be available off the bench in his typical capacity. Considering the team will essentially be at full strength, Wade will likely see minutes in the low-20s at best, which caps his overall upside as fantasy option.

