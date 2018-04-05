Wade (wrist) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wade was held out of Wednesday's contest with a minor wrist injury, but appears set to make a return ahead of Friday's tilt with the Knicks. Barring any late setbacks, Wade should slot back in to his depth role off the bench, likely looking at minutes in the mid-20s. Along with Wade, the Heat are expected to get both Goran Dragic (ankle) and James Johnson (ankle) back as well.