Terry was assigned to the G League on Wednesday, though he's expected to join the Heat ahead of Saturday's game against the Pistons, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Terry, who signed a 10-day contract with the Heat on Wednesday, will play with the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Thursday before joining Miami over the weekend. The big man has appeared in nine contests for the Skyforce this season, averaging 16.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and a combined 2.4 steals/blocks across 30.7 minutes. Terry appeared in two games for the Suns while playing out a 10-day deal earlier in the year, tallying nine points, six rebounds, three steals and an assist across 20 minutes.