Terry has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Heat.

The Heat organization traded for Terry when he was in the G League, acquiring him from the Canton Charge. He's appeared in nine contests for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 16.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks across 30.7 minutes. Earlier in the season, he signed a 10-day deal with Suns, and he appeared in two games for the team, racking up nine points, six boards, three steals and an assist across 20 minutes. Terry will look to build upon his previous NBA experience and attempt to find a permanent spot with Miami.