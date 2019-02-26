Heat's Emanuel Terry: Returns to G League
Terry was assigned to Miami's G-League affiliate, the Skyforce, on Tuesday.
Terry managed to check into Saturday's matchup with Detroit, logging three minutes and collecting one point, a rebound and an assist during his brief stint on the floor. He'll get more run in the G League and will be available for Tuesday night's matchup with Windy City.
