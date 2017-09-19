Heat's Erik McCree: Signs contract with Heat

McCree signed a contract with the Heat on Monday.

McCree spent the majority of his collegiate career with Louisiana Tech and is coming off a senior campaign where he averaged 17.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 31.7 minutes. He also shot 36 percent from the three-point line, providing a nice deep-ball presence. Still, while terms of McCree's deal haven't been released, it's likely just a training camp invite and he'll have to perform well during the preseason to have a chance at cracking the regular season roster.