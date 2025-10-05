Thompson finished Saturday's 126-118 preseason loss to Orlando with five points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes.

Thompson wasn't efficient from the field, but he contributed on offense in other ways and led both teams with six dimes. Thompson spent the 2024-25 season in the G League with the Osceola Magic, averaging 17.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals over 33.5 minutes per game in 47 contests.