Vincent registered 27 points (11-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and five steals over 40 minutes during Saturday's 111-95 win over Milwaukee.

After dropping a career-best 28 points against the Bucks on Thursday, Vincent nearly matched that performance as the two teams completed a two-game set in Miami. The fourth-year guard is getting a chance to start with both Kyle Lowry (knee) and Tyler Herro (Achilles) sidelined, and Vincent's eruption of offense could keep him on the first unit even if one of those two is able to return Monday against the Hawks.