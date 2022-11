Vincent collected 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3PT, 2-3 FT), one rebound, three assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes Monday against Portland.

Vincent didn't have the best shooting night, but he ended the night with 15 points for the second straight contest. He's drained three triples in each of these matchups and is 6-for-15 from downtown over that brief stretch. Vincent should continue to come off the bench but has seen his shot volume increase of late.