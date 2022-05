Vincent (hamstring) is available for Thursday's Game 2 against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Vincent will play despite the initial questionable tag. He's on track to start a fourth straight game with Kyle Lowry (hamstring) still sidelined. In Vincent's seven playoff starts, he's averaged 10.9 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 29.0 minutes.