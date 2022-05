Vincent (knee) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Vincent will once again be available despite being listed on the injury report. He'll likely draw another start with Kyle Lowry (hamstring) ruled out. Across four postseason starts, Vincent has averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game.