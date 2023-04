Vincent (hip) is available for Friday's Play-In Game against Chicago, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Vincent was removed from Tuesday's Play-In Game against Atlanta due to a back issue and didn't practice Thursday, but he'll be able to suit up Friday as the Heat attempt to earn a spot in the Eastern Conference First Round. He was held below 10 points in eight of his final 11 regular-season appearances, averaging 9.1 points and 2.5 assists in 23.4 minutes per game.