Vincent (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Vincent has taken on an expanded role recently due to the Heat's thin roster, averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 35.5 minutes across the past two games. However, with Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn returning, Vincent's role could be reduced. Tyler Herro (neck) is out, though, so Vincent still figures to see significant action given his good play.