Vincent (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics.
As expected, Vincent will continue to play through his phantom injury. Since Kyle Lowry returned to the series, Vincent has totaled nine points, eight assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 46 minutes.
