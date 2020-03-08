Heat's Gabe Vincent: Back from G League
The Heat recalled Vincent from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Sunday.
Miami will be without three players (Meyers Leonard, Jae Crowder and Tyler Herro) due to injury Sunday in Washington, so Vincent appears likely to be active for the matchup with the Wizards. Even so, Vincent probably won't claim a spot in coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation, as the two-way rookie has seen limited use at the NBA level to date. He's made just one appearance for the Heat over the last month, logging two minutes in a Feb. 10 win over the Warriors.
