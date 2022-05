Vincent will start Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

With Kyle Lowry (hamstring) back to inactive status, Vincent will return to the starting five for the fifth time in 10 postseason games. In his four previous starts -- two against Atlanta, two against Philly -- Vincent averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 threes (31.6% 3Pt) across 28.5 minutes per contest.