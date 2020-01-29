Heat's Gabe Vincent: Back to G League
Vincent was assigned to the G League on Wednesday.
Vincent has appeared in just one game for the Heat since signing a two-way deal earlier in the month. Across 24 games in the G League this season, the 23-year-old is averaging 22.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.3 minutes.
