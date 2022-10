Vincent chipped in 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Friday's 111-104 loss to the Celtics.

Vincent bounced back from a two-point season opener Wednesday by leading the team with a team-high 17 points off the bench in Friday's loss. While playing in a team-high 24 minutes on the second unit, Vincent buried a team-high-tying three threes while shooting 53.8 percent from the field.