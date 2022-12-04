The Heat list Vincent as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies with a left knee effusion.

Monday marks the front end of a back-to-back set for the Heat, who could be deciding between holding Vincent out in Memphis or in Tuesday's home game against the Pistons. Even if Vincent plays Monday, he'll be a candidate to rest Tuesday after he recently sat out five times in a six-game stretch due to the lingering knee issue. He proceeded to play in both of the Heat's last two contests, logging 19 minutes Wednesday in Boston and then 25 minutes in Friday's rematch with the Celtics.