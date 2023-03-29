Vincent (back) will be available for Wednesday's game at New York, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Vincent landed on the injury report due to back spasms, but he'll ultimately play through the issue in what will be his 44th consecutive appearance. The UC Santa Barbara product has hit a cold spell of late, scoring six or fewer points in four of his last five games. During that stretch, he's shooting just 36.1 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from downtown (4.2 3PA/G).