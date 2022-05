Vincent will come off the bench during Friday's Game 3 at Philadelphia, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, with Kyle Lowry back in the lineup, Vincent will head back to the bench. In his three games off the bench in Round 1 against the Hawks, Vincent averaged 7.3 points, 4.3 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.0 minutes.