Vincent notched 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during Thursday's 127-102 loss to Boston in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Vincent drew his fourth straight start in Kyle Lowry's (hamstring) absence. During that stretch, Vincent has averaged 13.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game. Even if Lowry returns for Game 3, Vincent will likely still garner a sizable role off the bench.