Vincent accumulated 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to the Raptors.

Vincent has logged 30 or more minutes in four of his last five games, and he's made the most of his chances by scoring in double figures in each of those contests. The guard is a serious threat from downtown off the bench for this Miami team, as he's drained 13 triples in 37 tries over his last five games.